Letter: U.S. could help Ukraine by buying its natural gas

This bogus impeachment trial is based on claims that President Donald Trump withheld funds meant (and since released) for Ukraine’s military forces. But many lawmakers fail to understand, or won’t admit, two crucial points.
First, Ukraine’s notoriously corrupt government and impotent military can’t stop Russia’s awesome forces, and nobody will join them in battle. But Russia doesn’t need to invade Ukraine and face worldwide condemnation and economic sanctions. It can control Ukraine, and often has, by halting the flow of Russian natural gas to and through Ukraine to the primary consumer, Europe, by using pipelines under the Baltic sea instead.
Second, Ukraine has lots of undeveloped natural gas. Its government would love to harvest that gas, with the help of about any outsider. That’s why Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, was there, and why a group of Texas oil and gas men would like to be. The best thing Americans can do for Ukraine is to contract with Ukraine to harvest these natural resources before others beat us to it. Trump and his advisers surely know this and could proceed, if both sides of the aisle would quit squabbling.
I don’t like Trump but will hold my nose again and vote for him in 2020 unless shown someone else comes forth who can beat the wobbly Democrat candidates and accomplish as much for America as Trump has in the past three years.
Robert Hutton • Wildwood