Letter: U.S. gun violence is new weapon of mass destruction

Regarding "Gun violence in America: A long list of forgotten victims" (July 6): In 2003, President George W. Bush and his administration declared war on Iraq under the false assumption that dictator Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. More than 650,000 people were killed during that war. In 2004, Bush and the Republican Congress intentionally let the 10-year-old assault weapons ban expire. Is there some irony now that we have become a nation of people with our own legal weapons of mass destruction, and the death toll has become never ending?