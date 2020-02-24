Letter: U.S. has fed itself on deceit and greed, not truth

Once upon a time, there was a nation built on the fundamental belief that “all men are created equal” and on the dignity and worth of every person. Through centuries of immigration, America became a society where men and women could find the safety, human respect and opportunity that was denied them in their native countries. From its appearances, the world considered America the hallmark of democracy. And for a while it worked remarkably well. But then, elected officials became autocrats. Seeing themselves above the law, they maintained a pretense of democracy while removing the guts from its substance.
The U.S. has invested in the world’s largest military to protect its people from its enemies. Yes, after all the blood, sweat and personal sacrifices of millions of its diverse citizens — this nation established “under God” was dissolved from within. America had lost its heart. Instead of a diet of truth, integrity and compassion, it fed itself on deceit, greed and corruption.
America starved its soul to death. May it rest in peace.
Jim Mittino • St. Louis