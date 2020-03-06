Letter: U.S. history informs us, and Sen. Hawley needs a lesson

The first Republican to serve as president, Abraham Lincoln, is quite a contrast to President Donald Trump. Lincoln remains respected, remembered for his intelligence, wit, good humor, patience and total commitment to preserving the Union.
Republican President Teddy Roosevelt once raged against the wealthy criminal class and further defied his party tradition when he became a trust buster. President Warren Harding saw a number of his cabinet officers convicted and jailed for dishonest dealings in the Tea Pot Dome oil scandals. President Richard Nixon resigned in disgrace. President Ronald Reagan’s administration was investigated for swapping arms for hostages. But at least he did say boldly, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”
But historically, Democrats were never better or superior. Especially those who would tolerate slavery as an institution so as to not upset an economic status quo.
All of this is history. And history is something that either informs us and makes us aware of what can or should be done, or else leaves us to accept the intellect of the Sen. Josh Hawley. Hawley said this in reaction to Watergate attorney John Dean testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee last year: “Talk about living in the past, the Democrats want to talk about Watergate? I mean this happened before I was born! This is a total waste of time. It’s a total waste of time.”
Fred Tilinski • St. Peters