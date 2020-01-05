Letter: U.S. needs a free press to keep dark forces honest

Regarding “Times have changed, but Pulitzer’s Platform remains our rock of truth” (Jan. 1): This was a well written explanation of the truth uncovered by journalism. I know journalism took a lot of criticism in 2019 by politicians and others. We must keep the press free to inspect and research areas of concern in society, our institutions and policies. Please continue to objectively examine all aspects of predatory plutocracy and predatory poverty.
If we are going to examine the abuse of welfare for the poor, we must also examine the abuse of welfare to corporations. It amazes me that we criticize the poor and allow the rich to influence politicians for tax and political favor. All aspects of government should be transparent and reflect the will of all people. All examination of the facts helps us understand the influence and impact of these practices. The free press provides us an avenue to keep all of us committed to the “rock of truth”.
Ron French • O’Fallon, Mo.