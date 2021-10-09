Letter: U.S. Postal Service can’t be trusted to deliver the mail

New regulations for the U.S. Postal Service, which means deliveries will be even more delayed, kicked in on Oct. 1. But the service has much bigger problems. Specifically the fact that it cannot be trusted to actually deliver a simple letter.

For the third time in 2021, a check I was expecting for delivery was “lost in the mail.” How can we trust them to deliver anything, especially important documents such as tax returns, house payments, etc.? Delays and the inability to even deliver a simple letter costs all of us, and not just the 50 cents or whatever it is in postage. We’re talking about credit ratings on late payments, real penalties on tax documents not being delivered, and more.

While I’ve moved most of my payments to online where possible, some agencies charge 2.5% to 4% to pay electronically to cover credit card fees. So now, instead of the 50 cents to mail a bill, it costs dollars. My latest fee was $7 on a $200 invoice because USPS cannot do what it promises. Then of course there’s the 50-cent stamp on the check never delivered.

Brian Kirchoff • St. Louis