Letter: U.S. punishment of Cuba caused poverty and suffering

Cuba Public Opinion

In this May 2, 2016 file photo, Yaney Cajigal, left, holds out a Stars and Stripes, and Dalwin Valdes holds a Cuban national flag, as they watch the arrival of Carnival's Adonia cruise ship from Miami, in Havana, Cuba, the first step toward a future in which thousands of ships a year could cross the Florida Straits, long closed to most U.S.-Cuba traffic. A rare 2016 poll of Cuban public opinion has found that most Cubans approve of normal relations with the United States and large majorities want more tourism and private business ownership.

Regarding "Cuba says US is acting immorally by keeping it on blacklist" (Sept. 8): I agree with Cuba’s deputy foreign minister, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, that keeping Cuba on the terrorism list is an immoral decision by the U.S. The key here is that after Barack Obama removed Cuba from the list of terrorist nations, Donald Trump reversed that decision. By sustaining that decision, President Joe Biden is effectively practicing Trump's foreign policy, which is never a good idea.

Steven R. Bettlach • St. Louis

