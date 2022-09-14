Letter: U.S. punishment of Cuba caused poverty and suffering

Regarding "Cuba says US is acting immorally by keeping it on blacklist" (Sept. 8): I agree with Cuba’s deputy foreign minister, Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, that keeping Cuba on the terrorism list is an immoral decision by the U.S. The key here is that after Barack Obama removed Cuba from the list of terrorist nations, Donald Trump reversed that decision. By sustaining that decision, President Joe Biden is effectively practicing Trump's foreign policy, which is never a good idea.