Letter: U.S. senators should vote against the Equality Act

Regarding "House votes to expand legal safeguards for LGBTQ people" (Feb. 25): The Equality Act would forbid an organization from discriminating against LGBTQ people because of their sexual identity or orientation. The bill has passed the House and is waiting to for a vote in the Senate.

What will happen if the Equality Act passes?

• Christian day cares, schools and universities would not be able to disqualify for employment gay or transgender people who apply for jobs as teachers, aides or support staff. If discrimination occurs, they could be sued.

• Florists and bakers would not be able to refer people seeking their services to other businesses. They would be required to offer the services themselves.

• Boys and men who identify as female would be able to compete against girls and women in sports. They would also be able to use women’s restrooms and locker rooms.

• Wedding dress shops and lingerie stores would not be allowed to refuse employment to men transitioning to the female sex.