Letter: Ugly parts of US history have always been taught

Regarding the letter “Americans really needed a history lesson on July 4” (July 7): The letter writer claims to have not known about slavery or segregation in St. Louis. Really? The question begs itself: What high school did this writer attend?

I attended high school in Illinois and junior high school in Arkansas and Texas. I learned about slavery, the race riots in Tulsa and East St. Louis, Jim Crow laws, the poll tax, and the four slave states that did not leave the Union. When I attended school, the history courses were taught by history teachers with degrees in American or European history.

History is not pretty. Japanese-Americans were incarcerated during World War II, native American tribes were starved into submission, and Kit Carson burned the peach orchards of the Navajos to force them to move. Chinese railroad workers were rounded up after the transcontinental railroad was completed and sent back to China. The Ku Klux Klan was vehemently anti-Jewish.