Regarding “How ‘do us a favor’ led to Trump impeachment inquiry” (Nov. 3): This has been just another of President Donald Trump’s sickening and inexcusable acts. Trump has done this before.
Over the past three years, this worm has wriggled off the hook many times, for one despicable act or comment after another. His “best people” have paid dearly though. The smarter ones resigned quickly. Others have been insulted, fired and/or jailed. And, as always, Trump blames everybody but himself for the mess he’s made.
This president does not seem to know the difference between right and wrong, and that’s odd. Time was when Republicans stood for right and honor. They used to stand up for the truth.
Trump does none of those. He is without honor.
Tim Donahue • Shrewsbury