Letter: Ukraine leader's words inspire a push for world peace

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the U.S. Congress by video to plead for support as his country is besieged by Russian forces, at the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

 J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

When Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky recently spoke to Congress, he said, “Today, the Ukrainian people are not only defending Ukraine. We are fighting for the values of Europe and the world, sacrificing our lives in the name of the future."

The Ukrainian leader said that as he nears 45 years of age, "I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the deaths. And this is my main issue as the leader of my people, brave Ukrainians."

My hope is, in the future, the world will use some of its resources previously spent on weaponry to defend humanity to enhance the lives of humanity.

Paul Godt • Wright City

