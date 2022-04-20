 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ukraine needs help before it ceases to exist as a country

The national news is constantly about Ukraine, and it gets worse daily. It's unbearable to watch. Why? It's always just words and about useless sanctions. Sound familiar? That's how World War II started.

We can't let the bullies of this world get by because we're afraid to do something. I don't pretend to know what that "something" is, but we've got to find a way to produce that "something" before Ukraine and its citizens pay the ultimate price — loss of their country and people.

Grace McGaughy • Crestwood

