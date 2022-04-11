Letter: Ukraine needs military help now, not in the future

Regarding "Seeing Bucha atrocities a turning point for many" (April 7): How much longer is the free world going to stand by and watch the slow-motion destruction of a sovereign nation and its people? While this Russian madman, Vladimir Putin, allows unspeakable atrocities against non-combatants, the world stands by, watching. We may not want boots on the ground, but we should be doing much more than we are.

The entire world should remember the result of allowing a despot, unprovoked, to invade a free country with impunity. It was called World War II. We can place any sanctions we want on Putin, but if it does not deter him, then military intervention is required. If freedom-loving countries don't do what is necessary to stop this man now, he will continue to throw the world into chaos. If we are going to allow ourselves to be blackmailed by the nuclear threat, just where does it end?

If we continue to supply just enough equipment to Ukraine so they don't lose this war, that is a win for Putin. The war could possibly go on for years. We need to supply everything the Ukrainians need now to actually win their country back, and in the process demonstrate to the world that this type of aggression will not be allowed to succeed.

Then after the Ukrainians win, the Russians responsible must be tried for their war crimes, and Russia must pay the cost of rebuilding everything they destroyed in their failed bid.

Denny Eagan • St. Louis County