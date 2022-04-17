Letter: Ukraine needs more aid to help stop Russian barbarism

Regarding “Biden approves $800M in artillery, helicopters for Ukraine” (April 13): I believe the time has come for the U.S. and NATO to step up and do even more for Ukraine. How can we allow what is happening and not do everything in our power to assist this country? Russian President Vladimir Putin has now assigned this illegal war to a general known as a butcher, who applies scorched-earth methods to destroy countries and its people.

Our actions speak louder than words. I recall part of President John Kennedy’s inaugural address: “Let every nation know whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.” Kennedy made this pledge at a time when the old Soviet Union had nuclear capabilities — as does Putin today. And Kennedy stood by those words when the Cuban Missile Crisis occurred.

We are the leader of the free world. We must provide Ukraine with more ground weapons such as tanks and other weapons that destroy aircraft.

Michael Heyer • Ellisville