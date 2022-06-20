Letter: Ukraine should have permitted a Russian occupation

Regarding "US sending $1 billion more military aid to outgunned Ukraine" (June 15): Like many, I was outraged by Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine and supported U.S. funding of its defense. I have since changed my mind because of the huge death toll and material destruction at the hands of the sociopathic, murderous Putin.

I would bet that if Ukrainians were polled now, they would vote against the war due to its shocking devastation. Instead, Putin could have been allowed to occupy Ukraine. Meanwhile, the oil and natural gas embargoes and sanctions on Putin, his family, the oligarchs, and Russian government would shut down the Russian economy in its present form.

Oil and natural gas sales are funding Putin’s war, and ending them should eventually end the Russian onslaught. Had Russia occupied Ukraine, I believe their citizens would have waged a guerrilla war that would have eventually expelled Russia, with less death and destruction than the Putin war has caused. The abject suffering of the Ukrainians could have been avoided, and U.S. dollars could have been spent helping Americans.

Suzanne Rechtin Reinhold • St. Louis County