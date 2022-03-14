Letter: Ukraine should temporarily cede some land to Poland

Regarding "‘No fast track’: EU dashes Ukraine’s hopes of quick membership" (March 11): I believe Ukraine should temporarily cede ownership of territory not yet in immediate danger over to Poland. This would in effect place parts of Ukraine within NATO temporarily. Poland and Romania are the two NATO members with the longest borders with Ukraine, so they’re the most logical countries to “annex” these regions. Of the two, Poland makes more sense, because it used to rule large parts of Ukraine (before partition by Russia and Germany), it is the largest destination for Ukrainian refugees, and it has the larger economy and military.

The exact treaty would include clauses that this was only a temporary arrangement until the present crisis ends and that the present Ukrainian government would be the decider of when the treaty would end and bring the territories back under its control. It would also ensure that the status quo stayed in place for all transferred regions. All that would change would be country ownership on maps and the changing of border signs at the edge of the transferred regions.

In June 1940, Britain and France discussed an 11th-hour union to merge the two countries in order to keep France in World War II even if it lost mainland France. While the idea was too late to do much good, large parts of Ukraine are not yet under Russian control and could be placed under the umbrella of NATO without directly confronting Russia.

Chris Brozyna • Ballwin