Letter: Ukraine war is worth fighting with everything we have

Regarding “US sending $1 billion more military aid to outgunned Ukraine” (June 15): In his farewell address to congress in 1951, Gen. Douglas MacArthur gave the following warning: “But once war is forced upon us, there is no other alternative than to apply every available means to bring it to a swift end. War’s very object is victory, not prolonged indecision. In war there is no substitute for victory.” He also believed that appeasement begets new and bloodier war.

I believe his words are still true today. Supplying arms to Ukraine, but allowing the war to continue and letting Russia win, even if limited to eastern Ukraine, only prolongs the war and causes unnecessary suffering and death.

If losing is an option, then helping Ukraine at all was a great mistake. There is no reason to restrict Ukraine from using our long range artillery to attack Russian forces at the border. We are already in World War III, we just haven’t admitted it.

Robert Kloster • Vandalia, Ill.

