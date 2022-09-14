Letter: Ukraine's fate would have been far worse under Trump

Regarding " Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive " (Sept. 11): It is such a positive thing to see the Ukrainian military put the weapons and training we have given them to such effective use in stopping the Russian advances. Giving Ukrainians the weapons they needed was the right thing to do. They and the rest of Europe know what the world would be like dominated by Vladimir Putin’s Russia, and they know it has to be stopped in Ukraine.

The U.S. is its allies are on the right side of history. Just imagine how this would have gone if Donald Trump was still president. I believe the first thing he would have done, after claiming Putin was brilliant for invading Ukraine, would have been to blame the Ukrainians for being invaded. He would then have taken a neutral position, all the while trying to blackmail Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into giving him information on Hillary Clinton's email server in exchange for weapons. Perhaps he would then have followed that up with insults against our longtime allies for undermining Putin.