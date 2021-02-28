Letter: UMSL vaccine distribution a success; schedule more

Regarding “‘Woohoo!’ Thousands get first COVID-19 shot at vaccination event at UMSL” (Feb. 21): I went to this vaccine distribution at the University of Missouri St. Louis student center to receive my first coronavirus shot. While I was in the chair getting my shot, my eyes filled with tears. I hadn’t realized how anxious I had been up to that point waiting to be there. The relief was enormous. I had previously registered several weeks before at seven different sites but received no word about getting an appointment.

The entire National Guard unit, medical staff and volunteers were professional, courteous and caring. The whole process was thoroughly efficient, quick and painless. I was one of the lucky ones who experienced no adverse effects. They also registered me for my second shot. And upon leaving, we made a point of personally thanking the medical and military staff there.