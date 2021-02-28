Letter: UMSL vaccine distribution a success; schedule more

Regarding “‘Woohoo!’ Thousands get first COVID-19 shot at vaccination event at UMSL” (Feb. 21): I went to this vaccine distribution at the University of Missouri St. Louis student center to receive my first coronavirus shot. While I was in the chair getting my shot, my eyes filled with tears. I hadn’t realized how anxious I had been up to that point waiting to be there. The relief was enormous. I had previously registered several weeks before at seven different sites but received no word about getting an appointment.
The entire National Guard unit, medical staff and volunteers were professional, courteous and caring. The whole process was thoroughly efficient, quick and painless. I was one of the lucky ones who experienced no adverse effects. They also registered me for my second shot. And upon leaving, we made a point of personally thanking the medical and military staff there.
Missouri officials should set up similar distributions at UMSL in the future for each successive Saturday for the next few weeks to ensure that everyone can receive the vaccine. I believe we can move Missouri from the bottom of the vaccinated list to the top. Missouri residents should register online at the Missouri Vaccine Navigator website to ensure they are eligible. My daughter and I are now trying to figure out how to bring cookies for everyone at the next distribution.