The GOP and President Donald Trump want the whistleblower’s name released so that they can find out his background, but they are deliberately ignoring two issues.
1) The whistleblower laws are designed to keep the identity of a whistleblower secret to encourage people to report problems. Releasing the identity goes against the purpose of the law, and it might discourage future whistleblowing.
2) The background of the whistleblower is moot because of other testimony. It is the information that is important. The name or background of the whistleblower is now irrelevant.
The GOP is trying to shoot the messenger — a practice routinely seized upon by those unable to discredit the message.
Impeachment is much like a grand jury action. The purpose of both is to determine if the facts warrant the taking of additional steps. Creating articles of impeachment are the congressional equivalent of a grand jury issuing of an indictment.
In both cases, a trial is held. The cries of lack of due process are meaningless because we are not yet at the trial phase of impeachment.
Additionally, a quid pro quo is not necessary for impeachment — though one seems to be present. The attempt to get a foreign government to interfere in a U.S. election is impeachable by itself.
Robert Novell • Webster Groves