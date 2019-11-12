Regarding “Lawyers for officer awarded nearly $20 million offered to settle case in April for $850,000” (Nov. 2): I have closely followed reporter Christine Byers' stories concerning Sgt. Keith Wildhaber’s lawsuit. I commend Ms. Byers on her clear writing and factual coverage. I am happy to say that I saw nothing but a professional journalist doing a great job, without bias. I appreciate that very much, as I belong to a civilian support group for the St. Louis County Police and have great respect for law enforcement.
Through the years, I have had many interactions with St. Louis County Officers, both “brown-shirted” and “white-shirted” ones. My conversations with Sgt. Wildhaber were always pleasant and professional, and I wish him well. I know he tried to get this issue settled in much less public ways for many years. For Sgt. Wildhaber and any department employees who have suffered discrimination, I hope this lawsuit brings a more fair and just future for you. I still believe the County Police Department is one of the best and is filled with honest, dedicated, and openhearted officers.
Again, kudos to Ms. Byers, as well as to her colleague Jeremy Kohler, who also covered this story. I am a daily subscriber to the Post-Dispatch and can’t imagine my day beginning without it.
Jean Larkin • Affton