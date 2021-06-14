Letter: Unborn children are solely the mother's responsibility

Regarding "Federal appeals court blocks sweeping Missouri abortion law" (June 9): Since a mother’s responsibility to care for her unborn child is a truly unique situation, it needs to be approached in a unique way. I do not believe that any of the popular positions on abortion have succeeded in finding that unique approach.

Pro-choice people claim that the unborn child is part of a woman’s own body even though the child's DNA is different from hers. On the other hand, some anti-abortion activists want the government to take over the mother’s responsibility in caring for her unborn child.

Government has absolutely no direct responsibility to a child until it is born. The mother, as long as the child remains within her, has to take full responsibility.

However, the father, the family, religious institutions, the community and the government all have roles to play in supporting women who are pregnant, in my opinion. Some might choose to assist her in aborting the child. But, it is always the mother's call.