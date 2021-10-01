 Skip to main content
Letter: Unchecked government spending leads to crippling inflation
Letter: Unchecked government spending leads to crippling inflation

Regarding “Powell says spike in inflation lasting longer than expected” (Sept. 27): Nemo dat quod non habet (You can’t give what you don’t have) is common sense our government ignores at our peril. In 2020, the federal government collected 3.42 trillion dollars in taxes and spent nearly twice that. For our government to spend more than it collects, it has to print money. This leads to inflation — the cruelest tax of all.

Inflation drops the value of not only each dollar you earn today but also drops the value of every dollar you have ever earned in the past and the value of every dollar you will earn in the future. Inflation is something we should never hand down to the next generation, which will be taxed without representation by our doing so. With multiple government stimulus packages, the federal money supply has more than tripled.

No mandatory $15 dollar-per-hour minimum wage or government spending spree can compete with this rate of inflation. The elderly, disabled, and veterans on fixed incomes are affected the worst by inflation. Besides, inflation’s higher wages push people into a higher tax bracket where the progressive income tax system then extracts more from each person. Inflation truly is the cruelest tax of all.

Daniel B. Bruzzini • Webster Groves

