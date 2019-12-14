Recently, a seemingly mild-mannered retiree verbally accosted me. My crime: I said some political things with which the retiree disagreed. The scene of the crime: A pickleball court. The scenario: I was seated with friends waiting our turn to play. As we waited, we started talking politics. As an independent who voted for both Barack Obama and George W. Bush, I made statements critical of today’s politics.
The retiree, who must have been eavesdropping on the conversation, stopped the pickleball game, ran up to me, and screamed, “I’m here to play pickleball, not to hear politics, so shut up!” I was speechless and embarrassed.
Upon contemplation and letting my anger subside, I think I understand three things about the incident. One, yelling at someone like that has no excuse. Second, under the guise of caring deeply, the extreme left and right have convinced themselves they can do whatever they want. Third, politically crude behavior is simply one facet of our society’s loss of civility as exhibited by parent fights at school football games, road rage, simple disagreements escalating into violence, and on and on.
In the days of baseball heroes like Stan Musial and Joe DiMaggio, if I had behaved like this, my parents would have chastised me and sent me to my room. But in today’s times, instead of being embarrassed, one wears crude behavior as a badge of honor.
Mike Neumann • Des Peres