Letter: Unconscionable for GOP to try to reverse Clean Missouri

Canvassing for Prop B and Clean Missouri

Lauren Hambry, a member of NARAL, an abortion rights grassroots political organization, discusses Prop B and Clean Missouri with resident Frank Keller on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in the Fernview neighborhood in Creve Coeur. NARAL believes the proposals on the ballot will further its interest in protecting women's continued access to abortions and other reproductive care. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Senate takes up GOP plan to upend Clean Missouri’s redistricting model” (Jan. 29): The 62% of Missourians who voted for Amendment 1, known as Clean Missouri, should contact their legislators immediately to prevent major changes. Those of us who voted in favor were not confused and were quite clear on what we voted for. Republicans are disingenuous in saying that voters are confused when we disagree with them, but smart and right-minded when we agree.

It is unconscionable for the Republican majority to blatantly disregard, even reverse, the will of the people of the state.

Helen Nelling • University City

Sports