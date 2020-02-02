Letter: Unconscionable for GOP to try to reverse Clean Missouri

Regarding “Senate takes up GOP plan to upend Clean Missouri’s redistricting model” (Jan. 29): The 62% of Missourians who voted for Amendment 1, known as Clean Missouri, should contact their legislators immediately to prevent major changes. Those of us who voted in favor were not confused and were quite clear on what we voted for. Republicans are disingenuous in saying that voters are confused when we disagree with them, but smart and right-minded when we agree.
It is unconscionable for the Republican majority to blatantly disregard, even reverse, the will of the people of the state.
Helen Nelling • University City