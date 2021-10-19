Letter: Unconscionable for Mozeliak to fire fan favorite Shildt

Regarding "‘ We needed to go a different way’: Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’" (Oct. 15): What the heck was the Cardinals president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, thinking? Isn’t this a team that accomplished much in the past three years? The players and fans loved Mike Shildt.

To pull the rug out from under him and shock all of us with this news is unconscionable. I’m finding it difficult to support such an organization. Next thing, they’ll be moving to some other city. Unbelievable.