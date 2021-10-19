 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Unconscionable for Mozeliak to fire fan favorite Shildt
0 comments

Letter: Unconscionable for Mozeliak to fire fan favorite Shildt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cardinals fire Mike Shildt over 'philosophical differences'

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, left, answers questions after the team announced Mike Shildt, right, as manager, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.,in this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo. The Cardinals fired former National League manager of the year Mike Shildt over organizational differences Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, just one week after St. Louis lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a walk-off homer in the wild-card game. Mozeliak said the firing was “something that popped up recently,” but he refused to expand on what he called “philosophical differences” between Shildt, the coaching staff and the front office. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

 Christian Gooden

Regarding "‘We needed to go a different way’: Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’" (Oct. 15): What the heck was the Cardinals president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, thinking? Isn’t this a team that accomplished much in the past three years? The players and fans loved Mike Shildt.

To pull the rug out from under him and shock all of us with this news is unconscionable. I’m finding it difficult to support such an organization. Next thing, they’ll be moving to some other city. Unbelievable.

Donna Rogers • Lake Saint Louis 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News