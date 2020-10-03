Letter: Undecided voters should weigh honesty, fairness

To those who are undecided in this upcoming presidential election, I ask them to consider their vote from a moral and unifying perspective.
In these divided and troubled times, it is important that we come together and heal our country. The current administration is dividing us with decisions and actions that threaten our core national values of honesty, fairness, inclusion, and full justice for every citizen of this country. Truth is being compromised. Hard-fought progress around issues of health care, women’s rights and civil rights, voting integrity, and immigration reform are at stake in this election.
Voters’ consciences and best instincts are on the ballot Nov. 3.
Sheila Bader • St. Louis
