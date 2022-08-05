 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Underage teens are too young to make transgender choices

  • 0
Families of transgender children wait, worry as Missouri lawmakers debate bills

Max, a transgender boy, draws a weekly testosterone injection at his St. Louis County home on Sunday, May 1, 2022. He has used the hormone since July 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding "St. Louis mayor backs Valentine for Senate — with one caveat" (July 28): Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine has been criticized for saying transgender children should wait until they are 18 before they undergo gender reassignment surgery. I believe this is a completely reasonable position for her to take, and good for her for stating it clearly.

Traditionally, there are many decisions not allowed to minors: marriage, voting, using alcohol, entering into a contract, joining the Army, even renting a car. Do we really want immature teenagers making irrevocable decisions to change their bodies when their adolescent mindset is in control? Who among us would trust our 16-year-old selves to make such a life-altering decision?

People are also reading…

Betsey Anderson • Webster Groves 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News