Letter: Underage teens are too young to make transgender choices

Regarding "St. Louis mayor backs Valentine for Senate — with one caveat" (July 28): Democratic Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine has been criticized for saying transgender children should wait until they are 18 before they undergo gender reassignment surgery. I believe this is a completely reasonable position for her to take, and good for her for stating it clearly.
Traditionally, there are many decisions not allowed to minors: marriage, voting, using alcohol, entering into a contract, joining the Army, even renting a car. Do we really want immature teenagers making irrevocable decisions to change their bodies when their adolescent mindset is in control? Who among us would trust our 16-year-old selves to make such a life-altering decision?
Betsey Anderson • Webster Groves