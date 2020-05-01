Letter: Underappreciated teachers make a huge difference

Regarding “Nine Network will broadcast teacher-led classes for students learning at home” (April 28): Right now, millions of parents are tearing their hair out and realizing teachers might be an essential part of society. A good teacher is one who has incorporated social work experience, management skills, passion, commitment, knowledge and the ability to engage at least 100 students daily. They have to communicate with students, parents, and administrators; write lesson plans and grade written work. Each day they must take a pulse of their classes to see which students are agitated, depressed, hostile or angry, and the list goes on and on.
Teachers are also blamed for nearly every problem that exists in American society. No wonder many are worn out by the end of a school year. They are not respected in our country, and many must hold one or two outside jobs just to make ends meet.
After this pandemic fades, what should change? We should respect the work teachers do and realize teachers are vital in creating a vibrant, educated society. We should remember teachers need support, increase investment in education and teacher pay, and also create opportunities for teachers and parents to collaborate in their children’s education.
And finally, we should recognize the huge difference that teachers make in your children’s lives.
Barbara Shapiro • Clayton
