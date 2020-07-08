Letter: Understanding history would help us judge more fairly
Protesters demand the removal of King Louis IX

The Apotheosis of St. Louis, a statue of King Louis IX, stands in front of the St. Louis Art Museum in Forest Park. The statue, by Charles Henry Niehaus, was presented to the City of St. Louis by the Louisiana Purchase Exposition in 1906. The statue has been the recent focus of protesters who believe the statue should be removed because of the checkered history of King Louis IX. This photo was taken in March of 2013. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Regarding the guest column “Where do we draw the line in commemorating the past?” (July 3): Finally, an article that did not accuse others, but instead explained history, employing common decency and common sense.

It’s Americans' appalling lack of historical facts that stokes racial enmity and misunderstanding. That applies generally to ancient and world history and specifically to American history. If we had a better overall grasp of history, we would recognize the good and evil in all races and how we’re in this mess together.

It’s historical selectivity and omissions that feed racial enmity and misunderstanding. Slavery was multiracial as to the oppressed and oppressors. Both slaves and slave owners were Black, white and Native American — but this is rarely taught. Think of the difference it would make if the whole picture was taught to children.

Authors Nick Penniman IV and Nick Penniman V remind us King Louis IX was involved in Christian Crusades to lands and people previously conquered by Muslims. Accurate historical knowledge allows for fairer judgments of past history.

Thanks for a fair and just commentary on an issue facing St. Louis today.

Helen Louise Herndon • Kirkwood

