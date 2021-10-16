Letter: Unemployed should get jobs, show self-determination

Regarding “US unemployment claims rise third straight week to 362,000” (Sept. 30): If the unemployed would take a job starting at $14 an hour and take some courses in their time off, before long, they would be self-sufficient and on their way to total self-reliance. Many people have started out with less than them, and many still are living with less.
They should consider working, getting into a 401K and saving a little when they reach the $20-an-hour mark. They should try to get into a trade and become an electrician, carpenter or plumber. In time, they would have more money than the average American.
The unemployed should try to take care of themselves and not rely on the government.
C. Takmajian Waterson • Granite City