Letter: Unemployment checks help with increased expenses

With the cost of living up, and too many jobs not offering more than $14 per hour, people like me find it very difficult to keep our heads above water during this pandemic.

Bills, rent, medicine and food prices have all gone up. Unemployment was ended to push people to go back to work. But what’s the point when we have a virus that continues to spread, making even people who’ve received the vaccine get sick? In my opinion, the continuous monthly payments motivated people to go back to work, helped everyone pay for monthly expenses, thwarted people from dying from the coronavirus or possibly hurting others, and losing their homes.