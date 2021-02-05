Letter: Unfair comparing Black Lives Matter to Capitol rioters

Regarding the editorial “Trump must be held accountable even as parties seek healing and moderation” (Jan. 27): The Post-Dispatch Editorial Board laid blame of the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol at the feet of Republicans, but had to take a shot at Democrats also. The riots and destruction at the Seattle “Black Lives Matters” protest last year do not compare with what happened at the Capitol. In these dangerous times of social unrest, attention must be given to what’s said and how it is said. That is especially true for those with the larger microscopes within the community.