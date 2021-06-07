Letter: Unfair that diapers are taxed more than beer or candy

Regarding “After first rejecting it on a technicality, Missouri attorney general signs off on bid to put gas tax increase on ballot” (May 28): Attorney General Eric Schmitt has approved the referendum language submitted by Americans for Prosperity, the organization founded by the billionaire Koch brothers, to increase the current 17-cent gas tax to 29.5 cents over five years. That got me wondering how voters would vote on other Missouri taxes if they had the chance.

Specifically, I’m curious if voters would uphold the current Missouri luxury sales of 4.2% tax that each mother, father, grandmother, grandfather and child care provider pays for baby diapers in Missouri. Baby diapers are taxed here as a luxury item and fall into the same luxury sales tax rate as beer, cigarettes and jewelry. The same tax rate applies to the incontinence diapers that senior citizens sometime need.