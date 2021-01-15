Letter: Unfair to attack Miller’s ‘Hitler was right on one thing’ quote

Regarding “Illinois GOP congresswoman apologizes for quoting Hitler” (Jan. 8): Newly elected Illinois Rep. Mary Miller is being attacked by the left-wing smear machine. Her sin? Stating that Adolf Hitler “was right on one thing” then quoting his infamous assertion from Mein Kampf about indoctrinating children, “Whoever has the youth has the future.”

Doing what they do well, leftists have taken her words out of context, distorted them in shameful ways, and misrepresented her. Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Rep. Jan Schakowsky from Illinois called for her resignation.

Where was their indignation when Rep. Jim Clyburn compared President Donald Trump to Hitler in 2019 or when Rep. Brenda Lawrence did the same in 2020? They were also silent when President-elect Joe Biden recently compared Sen. Ted Cruz to Hitler’s propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels.

Evidently, it’s not so much what she said, but rather what she stands for that they hate with a vengeance. She is a faithful Christian woman, a farmer, a mother, and a grandmother whose faith and love for this country caused her to run for the U.S. Congress.