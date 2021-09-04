 Skip to main content
Letter: Unfair to compare abortion to pandemic precautions
Letter: Unfair to compare abortion to pandemic precautions

Anti-Abortion advocates rally in St. Louis on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Anti-abortion rally attendee Jennifer Kortkamp holds a "choose life" sign to passing traffic during a rally held across the street from the Old Courthouse on Jan. 22, 2021, the 48th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. Some cars driving past honked in support while others yelled or revved their engines as they passed the rally. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

Regarding the letter “Anti-abortion supporters should favor masks and shots” (Aug. 28): While it is true that those who do not get vaccinated have a greater chance of infecting others, there are two major differences between that and abortion. First, every abortion unequivocally ends the life of another human being. There is no way to prove whether an unvaccinated person who goes out in public without a mask directly causes the death of another.

Second, the aborted babies have no way of protecting themselves. However, those who are around unvaccinated individuals have an easy way of protecting themselves — getting vaccinated and/or wearing a mask. Those who have not been vaccinated are the ones who are at the highest risk of getting infected with the coronavirus and possibly dying. All of the risk is on them by their own choice. However, babies who lose their life in an abortion have no say in the matter.

Kyle Hopfer • Mehlville

