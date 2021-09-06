Letter: Unfair to compare Taliban to anti-abortion advocates

In her column “What will we tell our daughters?” (Sept. 5), Aisha Sultan captures so much of what is wrong in the abortion debate. For her to suggest that the anti-abortion movement is only driven by male religious zealots (presumably this is her rationale for the strange comparison to the Taliban) is disingenuous in its failure to acknowledge the legitimate legal debate over the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade and whether a right to life for the unborn should be balanced against the right to terminate the unborn.

The Taliban is a regime under which women literally cannot show their faces in public, much less attend school. Nevertheless, Sultan suggests an “unwanted pregnancy” that “could ruin” a woman’s life is somehow akin to women hiding from a set of brutal rulers who might beat them for speaking too loudly in the town square.

There is reasonable debate that should occur over some of the provisions in the law regardless of whether a person supports abortion rights or opposes them. Curtailing the right to terminate the unborn (with exceptions for emergencies) through a balancing of rights that begins when a heartbeat is detected, however, is not Sharia-lite nor an American theocracy.

Matt Anderson • Mahomet, Ill.