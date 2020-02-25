Letter: Unfair to lump Greitens and Blagojevich together
0 comments

Letter: Unfair to lump Greitens and Blagojevich together

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Circuit attorney drops charge against Gov. Greitens after judge rules she can be called as witness

Left: Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the Civil Courts building after speaking with reporters on in May 2018. Right: Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich waves to his friends after giving a press conference at his Chicago home on Wednesday, one day after having his prison sentence commuted by President Donald Trump. 

 Post-Dispatch and Associated Press photos

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column, “Greitens and Blagojevich take a page from Trump’s non-apology playbook” (Feb. 23): Former Govs. Eric Greitens and Rod Blagojevich are not remotely equivalent. He should be ashamed of explicitly drawing that equivalency, and the editors of the Post-Dispatch should also be ashamed of further promoting that false narrative. This column makes McDermott look like Tony Messenger lite.

Blagojevich was a foul-mouthed product of the Chicago Democrat machine, with a long record of sleazy behavior. He was convicted of several criminal acts that were confirmed by appeals courts.

Unlike Blagojevich, Greitens has not been convicted of any significant crime, although McDermott's innuendo implies that he is guilty of such crimes. The Missouri Ethics Commission concluded that there was no evidence that he had knowledge of the violation for which the fine was levied, although candidates are ultimately responsible for all reporting requirements.

I believe Greitens’ motives in his public life were noble. He does not deserve the unfair treatment McDermott delivered. Greitens is an extraordinarily intellectually gifted person committed to philanthropic goals and public service. Until his unfortunate moral lapse, he had served in the military and then founded a nonprofit, The Mission Continues, that connects veterans with under-resourced communities.

McDermott does himself no good by delivering this yellow journalism.

Steve Nystrom • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports