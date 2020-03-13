Letter: Unfair to make kids choose between sports and church

St. Louis youth sports league directors should give Sunday mornings back to those who attend churches. With the best of intentions, they have created a massive problem.
As many children as possible should play sports, and that’s a noble thing. But youth sports league directors schedule games and practices all day on Sunday. They tell coaches that if they want to have a team in the league, the team has to be willing to practice and play games on Sunday mornings. Those coaches tell the parents that if they want their kids to be on the team, they have to practice and play on Sunday mornings. The parents feel compelled to choose between going to church and ensuring their children can be on the team.
Is the tradeoff of playing games on Sunday mornings really worth it?
Directors should not schedule games or practices on Sundays before 11 a.m. Give the kids and their families the opportunity to go to church.
Dan Coughlin • Fenton