Letter: Unfair Trump critics should now try to get a real job

Regarding “Trump’s farewell after ‘an incredible four years’” (Jan. 20): For the past four years, there has been nothing but hate directed at Donald Trump. This includes the Post-Dispatch, Washington Post, New York Times, local radio and television talk shows, national Sunday morning talk shows, daytime talk shows and so-called Hollywood celebrities.

These groups thought Trump had no place in politics, especially since he defeated their beloved Hillary Clinton. If she would have run again in 2020, she would have been a two-time loser to Trump.

What are all the experts on politics going to do now? Maybe they should try getting a real job.

Jim Kozlowski • St. Louis