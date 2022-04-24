Letter: Uninformed Rockwood voters elected a 'sugar baby'

Regarding Aisha Sultan's column "Why did Rockwood’s new board member drop her ‘sugar baby’ brand?" (April 17): Jessica Clark was recently elected to the Rockwood School Board. In my opinion, she was the least qualified of all of the candidates based on her background.

Now we have learned from Sultan's column that Clark (known online as Jessica Laurent) promoted her "sugaring" lifestyle online in which a younger person seeks a relationship with an older, wealthier individual with expectations of gifts and financial support. She offered a four week "Sugar Boot Camp" for prospective "sugar babies." One of her TikTok posts had the hashtag "hoe is life."

This is what happens when uninformed voters vote conservative (or liberal) without really taking the time to learn a candidate's actual qualifications and background. I believe Rockwood voters appear to have voted for the wrong candidate to make decisions going forward affecting their children and students.

Mark Helbig • Fenton