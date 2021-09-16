Letter: Union influence on City Hall has lead to featherbedding

Regarding a Sept. 3 photo of a union plumber sitting under a shade tree reading a book while another man was digging and installing an irrigation system for a new building on Delmar: If there ever was a picture of old-fashioned featherbedding, this was it. And the plumber said that he had been paid for the last three days to do just that: sit there, because the permit called for a plumber to be on-site. And why did the permit call for a plumber to be on site? Because of the political pull of the plumbers union has at St. Louis City Hall.