Letter: Union influence on City Hall has lead to featherbedding
Letter: Union influence on City Hall has lead to featherbedding

Getting paid to read

"The permit requires a plumber to be onsite so I have been just reading for the past three days," said plumber Clint Cummings, who reads The Chunnel underneath the shade of a tree and his portable chair as Pat Bretzler places sprinkle heads on a newly irrigation system for the future site of the amphitheatre along the 5100 block of Delmar on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. "Oh yeah, I am getting paid," said Cummings. "I can't complain, it's nice out today." Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding a Sept. 3 photo of a union plumber sitting under a shade tree reading a book while another man was digging and installing an irrigation system for a new building on Delmar: If there ever was a picture of old-fashioned featherbedding, this was it. And the plumber said that he had been paid for the last three days to do just that: sit there, because the permit called for a plumber to be on-site. And why did the permit call for a plumber to be on site? Because of the political pull of the plumbers union has at St. Louis City Hall.

Union membership in the workforce has decreased from 20% in 1983 to less than 11% this year. In my opinion, people have gotten tired of work rules that do nothing to increase productivity but definitely increase costs. What a shame.

Tom McCrackin • Wildwood

