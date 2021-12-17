Letter: Universal background checks would prevent gun deaths

Regarding “Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school” (Nov. 30): After the deadly Chicago Fire of 1871, laws were passed requiring new buildings to be constructed with fireproof materials. After every deadly mass shooting, we now continue to build with wood and straw and insist fire extinguishers are the answer.

One thing that lawmakers can do to reduce firearms deaths and injuries is to pass House Resolution 8, which would require background checks on all gun sales. This bill passed the House but is still waiting to be passed in the Senate. Background checks on all gun sales, which is supported by more than 90% of Americans, have been shown to reduce gun deaths.

Gun owners must also be responsible and store their guns safely at home. Secure gun storage means that firearms should be stored unloaded with a gun lock or in a locked gun safe, with ammunition stored separately. One study found that households that locked both firearms and ammunition were associated with an 85% lower risk of unintentional firearm injuries and a 75% lower risk of self-inflicted injuries.