Letter: Universal health care could relieve economic distress
Letter: Universal health care could relieve economic distress

We are riveted to the news watching worldwide protests, violence, looting, discrimination and horrific acts. This eruption asks us loud and clear, “So what will you do about it?” One thing we can do is join the emerging awareness that breakdown of social order is fueled by a contagious disease: economic distress.

After a long career in health and human services, the church and civil rights, I plead for one concrete action that would go far toward healing that disease. That would be to enact a publicly financed, nonprofit national health program fully covering medical care for everyone. Medical expenses are the largest cause of bankruptcy. Many can’t afford both medicine and food. Many lose coverage as they lose jobs.

Other Western nations see health as a national security priority. So should the United States. We should turn dismay into action and work for a national health program. Help end economic distress fueling all this violence and hopelessness. We are all in this together. No one should be left out.

Richard Ellerbrake • Lebanon



