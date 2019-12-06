Regarding “Colleges struggle with soaring student demand for counseling” (Nov. 25): No wonder college students are depressed. Have you looked at the price of college these days?
Consider the atmosphere on campus in which professors dictate their way of thinking with grade consequences if you don’t share their point of view. Due process has been taken away, and bias-response teams of administrators roam the dorms ready to admonish any student who has offended their roommate by watching an unsanctioned video in his or her own room.
Safe spaces abound for students who are offended, and speakers are run off campus just for telling students that they live in the greatest era ever. Don’t complain to the rest of us. The university system created this mess when administrators started viewing students not as students to be educated but as “clients” to be pleased. Maybe universities should rethink that idea and return to their original purpose of education in its broadest sense.
Jennifer Jeffrey • Crystal Lake Park