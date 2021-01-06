 Skip to main content
Letter: University City schools have plenty of room to improve
Letter: University City schools have plenty of room to improve

Regarding Sherita Love and Sharonica Hardin-Bartley guest column “A season of hope for equitable education” (Dec. 26): The authors claim all manner of inequality in American education and that the pandemic has caused “unpleasant things in the national soil” to be revealed. They wish a transformation in 2021 to equitable education for all.

Hardin-Bartley is superintendent of the University City School District. If she wants to fight inequality, she has ample opportunity to do so. Her school district consistently ranks as one of the worst performing in the area, according to state test scores.

In 2018, a project of ProPublica, a non-profit news organization that produces journalism in the public interest, found that Black students in the University City School District were academically 3.8 grades behind white students on average. The district is made up of about 85% Black students.

The University City School District does not lack for resources. It has one of the highest per-pupil expenditures in St. Louis County. Voters have approved over $70 million in bond issues since 2009, allowing new schools to be built and others to be upgraded. School principals make as much as $150,000 a year. Hardin-Bartley makes more than $200,000 a year.

If Hardin-Bartley wants to see a transformation to education equality in 2021, a good way to do so is to ensure a quality education for all students in the University City School District. That would help to provide the season of hope she seeks.

Tom Sullivan • University City

