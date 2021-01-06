Letter: University City schools have plenty of room to improve

Regarding Sherita Love and Sharonica Hardin-Bartley guest column “A season of hope for equitable education” (Dec. 26): The authors claim all manner of inequality in American education and that the pandemic has caused “unpleasant things in the national soil” to be revealed. They wish a transformation in 2021 to equitable education for all.

Hardin-Bartley is superintendent of the University City School District. If she wants to fight inequality, she has ample opportunity to do so. Her school district consistently ranks as one of the worst performing in the area, according to state test scores.

In 2018, a project of ProPublica, a non-profit news organization that produces journalism in the public interest, found that Black students in the University City School District were academically 3.8 grades behind white students on average. The district is made up of about 85% Black students.