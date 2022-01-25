Letter: University City should allow small businesses to thrive

Regarding the David Nicklaus column "Reviving trolley would be throwing good money after bad" (Jan. 6): It seems we are constantly bombarded with the message to shop small business. That sounds marvelous on paper, but University City bigwigs do everything they can to run any small business out, in my opinion. The Delmar Loop is no longer a wonderful walk for unique local shops and restaurants. The pandemic did not do that. The Loop Trolley-to-nowhere did.

We also have many overpriced apartments (all approved by the city) with more to come. We have small businesses being harmed by big box stores with tax abatements all around. University City property taxes are outrageous. Our teachers are wonderful, but schools don’t get the same funding as our neighbors in Ladue and Clayton.

Why is University City allowing for-profit companies to get tax breaks and destroy our community? It is folly to urge shoppers to buy from local businesses then make it impossible for those businesses to operate.

V. Charlie Schippers • University City