Letter: University City should support its own first responders

Regarding the editorial “Vote yes on St. Louis County Prop A, and no on University City Prop F” (March 30): Some years ago, in a poorly thought-out plan to save dollars, University City cut public safety budgets, outsourcing ambulance service to a private company. It didn’t work. Residents demanded that the city again provide this service. When responding to life-threatening emergencies, the bottom-line cost should be far from the most important consideration. New leadership reversed this decision. Paramedic and ambulance services are again provided by the University City Fire Department.

I believe it is now our responsibility to ensure that those who work hard to protect us know that the funding of fire department and ambulance service is secure, and that the longstanding pension deficit is addressed. Unless we address this challenge, highly trained professionals will look for work elsewhere, hurting the quality of our emergency services. In fact this is already happening.

Proposition F, I believe, would be a great solution. The quarter-cent sales tax can only be used for emergency services. A significant percentage of this tax would be paid by nonresidents visiting to shop, dine or go to college.

I take pride in living in University City because its residents do the right thing for their neighbors and city.

Cynthia Martin • University City