Regarding Benjamin Simon’s guest column, “Full-tuition scholarship can still leave low-income students behind” (Oct. 22): This op-ed piece concerning Washington University’s high cost and its so called ceiling of affordability smacks of a generational sense of entitlement. The overall tone of the article is offensive to me as it implies entitlement over personal initiative.
At issue is a student being offered a full scholarship, but still owing for room and board. So, $75,000 per year for four years, totaling $300,000, isn’t generous enough?
How much did the family try to save for her college education? The author further laments “the debt would loom over her for the rest of her life.” What’s wrong with letting her work to pay off the balance? The columnist further implores Washington University to “dip into the endowment” to cover all the costs. Again, $300,000 isn’t enough?
Lastly, the author says we “must do everything possible to make sure this student doesn’t fall through the cracks.” At her election, she’s enrolled at a state university and says she “has no regrets.” She could even reapply her sophomore year without the room and board expense and have zero debt. Doesn’t sound like she is “falling through the cracks” to me.
J.K. Streett • St. Louis County