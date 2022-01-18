Letter: Unjust lawmakers want to sidestep Black history

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Critical race theory is the GOP's latest show about nothing" (Jan. 9): Systemic racism in America is embedded in our society and manifests itself in continued redlining in real estate and white flight from neighborhoods and schools, as well as systemic inequities in employment, household income, health issues, schools and incarceration, to mention just a few. These cultural poisons didn't just disappear with the Civil Rights Acts of 1964.

Until white supremacists acknowledge the existence of these continuing racial inequities, nothing is going to change. And until racism is discussed in our history classes and society in general, nothing will ever change. It looks like some just don't want it to happen — they want no talk of racism in our schools.